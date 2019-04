The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing to the public to help track down a man they are looking for in relation to burglaries in Bodden Town this month.

Police on Monday issued a photograph of Daniel Wallace Rankine, who they said is known to frequent the Bodden Town area.

Detectives are requesting the public not to approach Rankine, but to call 911 if they see him. Anyone with information can also contact Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.