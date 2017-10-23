Warning over Malaysia job con

A Cayman Islands job-seeker was conned into sending money to Malaysia after responding to an online employment advert, police have warned.

The victim replied to the advertisement for a job at the St. Regis Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. He even took part in a phone interview for the role and was told he had been successful.

The con artists then asked him to send money to pay for a visa and half his airfare.

According to police in Cayman, the victim sent the cash but later called the hotel and discovered the job advertisement and offer were not genuine.

He was able to get the money back after canceling the wire transfer, but the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Financial Crime Unit is concerned about the incident and is warning others not to fall for similar scams.

“We would like to remind job-seekers that funds should never be wired in response to any job advertisements. Such ads and emails should be treated as highly suspicious and not responded to,” the unit said in a statement.