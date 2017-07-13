Charity scam reported to financial crime unit

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Financial Crime Unit is warning the public about an attempt to defraud a local charity.

According to police, the Cayman-based charity received an invitation to a conference in the U.S. this week and was offered a free airfare to attend. The charity was asked to go to www.raymysuiteatlantahotel.com to book a room by sending money through Western Union.

“The complainant became suspicious of these instructions and decided to inform the police,” a police statement says. “No money was lost as a result of this ruse.”

Police did not identify the charity or the legitimate conference it was asked to attend.

U.S. law enforcement was notified of the scam report this week.

“The police are asking members of the public to be vigilant of scamming cybercrimes such as these and are asking that any such encounters be reported to the police,” the RCIPS statement read.