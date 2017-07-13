Camana Bay, pictured, gets a prominent mention in Travel + Leisure magazine’s latest online guide for Caribbean islands, which directs visitors to a variety of sights and attractions in the Cayman Islands.

Describing Cayman as being ideal for ‘beach bums, divers, families, food snobs, golfers and value,’ the guide highlights Stingray City and Seven Mile Beach, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, and Le Soleil d’Or resort on Cayman Brac.

It also advises vacationers, ‘No matter where you stay, don’t miss Grand Cayman’s Camana Bay.’