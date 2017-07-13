Crisis Centre to host ‘My Big Fat Greek Gala’

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre will host a fundraising dinner and auction under the theme “Opa! My Big Fat Greek Gala!” on Sept. 16.

The Greek-themed dinner, to be held at Ristorante Pappagallo in West Bay, will support the center’s work to end domestic violence in the islands. Since the center was founded in 2003, it has worked with more than 1,000 women and children to provide housing, counseling and other crisis support services.

“We are pleased the gala will be returning [from a two-year hiatus] to assist in raising funds for our general operating budget, which enables us to continue providing an array of programs and services that decrease the violence in our community,” Executive Director Ania Milanowska said.

The black-tie evening will play off an ancient Greek theme with authentic Greek food, cocktails, dancing and entertainment, and blue and white décor.

Tickets are $150 per person or $1,250 for a group of 10. To reserve tickets, contact Lauren Christie at [email protected]