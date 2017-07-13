Healthcare conference aims to explore ‘Food for Thought’

The Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference, centering on nutrition and health, will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman from Oct. 19 to 21.

The theme will be “Food for Thought: Exploring the Relationship between Nutrition and Health,” and the forum will cover a range of topics.

Food and heart health will be on the docket, as well as diseases triggered by food, and fact vs. myth about diets and supplements. The conference will also focus on food and mental health, life after bariatric surgery, nutrition and cancer treatment, among other topics.

More than 1,000 local and overseas delegates attended the conference last year, a record number, and organizers hope to draw another banner crowd this time around.

“The Ministry felt it was appropriate that this year’s theme be centered around the connection between good nutrition and better health in order to educate the community on how they can take control of their own health and wellness,” Dwayne Seymour, minister of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing, said in a statement.

“By bringing together experts from a variety of fields, we aim to provide healthcare professionals the opportunity to develop their knowledge of nutrition and its implications on health to ultimately create a better experience for their patients,” he said. “This conference also offers a wealth of knowledge to members of the wider community to educate themselves on ways to utilize food to support the health and wellness of themselves their families and clients”

Mr. Seymour said the conference, which will provide a “high caliber” of presenters and educational information, is free and open to the public.

Lizzette Yearwood, chief executive officer of the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority and chairwoman of the conference planning committee, said the event’s breakout sessions and presentations will give medical professionals and the public an opportunity to educate themselves.

“Whether attending for business or personal reasons,” she said, “it is my sincerest hope that everyone leaves the conference with the knowledge and tools to sustain their health through good nutrition.”

For more information, visit www.healthcareconference.ky.