A judge discharged the jury Thursday in the trial of four people charged in relation to a shooting outside a West Bay Road nightclub. A new trial has been set for Nov. 20.

Justice Michael Wood told the seven jurors, “For reasons I can’t go into, this trial cannot continue.”

He apologized to them for the inconvenience. Jurors had been selected on Monday and they heard the Crown’s opening of the case on Tuesday. They were excused on Wednesday and were to have heard evidence from the first prosecution witness on Thursday.

Malik Mothen and Tashika Mothen, who are husband and wife, are charged with the Feb. 4 attempted murder of Daniel Alexander Bennett. They and Kashwayne Hewitt are charged with the attempted murder of Carlney Rashad Campbell.

All three are charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm on Feb. 4.

Hewitt and Daniella Tibbetts are charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm on Feb. 10.

The Mothens also face two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and, with Hewitt, one count of causing grievous bodily harm.