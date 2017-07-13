Security Centre offers free safety training

In response to recent robberies in Grand Cayman, The Security Centre is offering free weekly training sessions at the Cayman Technology Centre on personal safety, robbery training, situational awareness and threat identification.

The one-hour interactive sessions are open to all community members and will be run by security experts, including former police officers from the U.K. and the Cayman Islands.

The workshops aim to improve community preparedness and support efforts by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, said Stuart Bostock, CEO of The Security Centre and a former RCIPS officer.

“We are seeing a range of unfortunate incidents. The police are doing excellent work, but civilians can also contribute to support the work of the police to fight crime,” Mr. Bostock said.

“One part of that is to ensure we are all equipped with the skills and knowledge to effectively support the work of our law enforcement agencies. Working together as a community is vital to combat crime.”

For more information on the workshops, contact The Security Centre at [email protected]