Stolen car stripped of its doors, bumpers, seats, trunk

A vehicle stolen from central George Town in late June was found two weeks later “stripped,” according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

“I can confirm that some of the doors are missing, the bumpers are missing, it has no trunk or seats,” RCIPS officer Jodi-Ann Powery said Wednesday. “Some of the tires are missing and it appears that some parts from the hood [are] also missing.”

Police said the silver Honda Civic was stolen from Keturah Street in George Town on June 28.

The vehicle was found Tuesday in Bodden Town and the owner was notified, police said.

The Honda was forensically examined at the local police station.

It’s not the first instance of car seats being removed from a vehicle during a theft.

A vehicle parked in a lot off North Sound Road in George Town near the Compass Centre was broken into and its seats taken. The owner returned to the island in early July after a short trip to Miami and noticed the theft when he picked up the car.

“I was absolutely shocked and amazed that someone would break into my car to steal the front seats and leave the stereo,” local divemaster Drew McArthur said at the time.