CIBC FirstCaribbean honors long-standing customers

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s annual Client Appreciation Day recognized the long service of a number of its clients last month, including some pillars of the Cayman business community, at festivities in its Grand Cayman branches.

CIBC FirstCaribbean made gift presentations at decorated branches to recognize the long-standing relationships it has held with these individuals, some of whom have maintained accounts with the bank for a number of decades.

At CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Main Street branch, Edward Solomon, local musician and owner of George Town boutique Arabus Fine Clothing, was presented with a gift basket to thank him for 20 years of loyalty to CIBC FirstCaribbean. Mr. Solomon first opened his account with the bank in September 1997 and has been a customer ever since.

“I have been with them from the time that I opened my business. I have a good rapport with them and have had no complaints, so I have never felt the need to change,” Mr. Solomon said.

At the bank’s Plaza Venezia branch, Sidney Shaw was recognized. A local businessman operating P&S Storage Ltd., Mr. Shaw has been a fixture at CIBC FirstCaribbean since 1974. “The staff at the branch look forward to him coming into the bank every Thursday and with over 40 years of continued service he was also presented with a special gift basket,” according to a press release from the bank.

Franklin and Jeanette Thompson were recognized at the Regatta location, having held personal accounts with the bank since 1969, representing nearly 50 years of customer loyalty.

“We are proud to celebrate our customers for their contributions to the community in the Cayman Islands and especially for the loyalty they have shown to us. We hope that this event serves as a mark of our respect and sincere thanks. We hope to continue to serve them for many more years to come,” said Mark McIntyre, Managing Director, CIBC FirstCaribbean (Cayman) Ltd.