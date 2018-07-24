Interns join HSM for summer

The HSM Group is welcoming four summer interns from the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre.

Over the next several months, Jada Smith, Vai’Ann Hamilton, Sashana Wilson and Saira Palacios will gain experience at the law firm in areas such intellectual property, debt collection and corporate services.

They are no strangers to HSM, having just completed a 10-month, work-experience stint as part of the CIFEC program. Their performances earned them paid placements over the summer, which will allow them to hone in on the skills they have learned as well as make contributions to the company.

As part of HSM’s coaching culture, they and other young professionals will take part in regular lunch-and-learn sessions led by senior members of the team. These sessions will delve into different areas of the firm and allow opportunities for brainstorming and questions.

“It’s an exciting time for us as we get the chance to impart our knowledge and passion for law to Cayman’s next generation,” said HSM Managing Partner Huw Moses. “After all, experience is the best teacher and we look forward to strengthening their professional skills.”

HSM is currently gearing up for CIFEC’s annual career fair in September and plans to take on at least 14 students who are looking for a dynamic experience in the legal field. HSM has supported the CIFEC program since they opened their doors in 2012, and currently employs six CIFEC graduates full time.