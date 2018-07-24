KPMG sponsors International College of the Cayman Islands

KPMG in the Cayman Islands is continuing its sponsorship of the International College of the Cayman Islands’ online and hybrid programs associated with the “Smarten-up” program.

The Smarten-up program provides students with the opportunity to enroll in various areas of study through ICCI’s True Hybrid Pilot Program. Select courses in various programs give students options on how they engage with class material.

Students can attend physical classes, join the real-time live virtual classroom, or watch the recorded audio/video lectures published nightly.

ICCI offers undergraduate and graduate degrees with concentrations in financial services, hospitality and tourism, information technology, human resources and general studies. It is expanding its programs to include a graduate degree in accounting and an undergraduate degree in information technology.

ICCI’s President Byron Coon said, “The college has been doing an excellent job serving the educational needs of the Cayman community for nearly 50 years. However, the digital age is causing many universities to review their programs and how those programs are delivered. Therefore, ICCI needs to remain sensitive and vigilant in its quest for educational excellence.”

Sheenah Hislop, partner and head of local recruitment at KPMG, added, “We are proud to be supporters of the ICCI’s Smarten-up program. We look forward to seeing the success of the program as students’ progress through their degree of choice to excel within their chosen career. At KPMG, we are passionate about investing our time, knowledge and resources with partners such as ICCI, which is why in addition to financial sponsorship, KPMG will also provide guest lecturing, mentoring and internship support.”

Mr. Coon said, “The investments we make today will definitely propel our students and alumni to greater places and placements within the workforce. ICCI is very proud of its graduates, and grateful for KPMG’s US$25,000 donation to better prepare our citizens for the future, with the best possible skills to be successful and valuable contributors to our local community and economy.”

For more information about ICCI’s program, visit: www.icci.edu.ky/

smarten-up.