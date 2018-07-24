Deadline for International Finance programs nears

The deadline to apply to the two postgraduate programs in International Finance offered by the Truman Bodden Law School is Aug. 31, the school advised.

With entry in September, the two courses offered are the LL.M-Master of Laws in International Finance: Law and Regulation and the postgraduate diploma in International Finance: Law and Regulation.

The programs comprise subjects including international finance, banking regulation, international insolvency, the conflict of laws, public-private partnerships and more. These are part-time work-friendly programs, according to the law school, with all classes scheduled to take place at the school premises in central George Town in the early evening.

The programs, which are directed at Caymanian nationals and residents seeking career development and progression, run in partnership with the University of Liverpool.

Applications can be found at the law school’s website, www.lawschool.gov.ky.