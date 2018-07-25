Healthcare conference will encourage taking control

The ninth annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference aims to encourage people to play a greater role in keeping themselves healthy. The free event will run Oct. 18-20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

With the theme “Managing Your Health: The Empowered Patient,” the conference will cover such things as day-to-day management of non-communicable diseases, understanding when symptoms indicate a trip to the emergency room is necessary, and new technology and its impact on healthcare in Cayman.

This year, in order to prevent overcrowding, seating will be limited.

Though the event is free, tickets are required and will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis to those who register online.

In addition. Continuing Medical Education certificates will be available for each presentation.

Minister of Health Dwayne Seymour said there is a greater global push for patients to become more involved in looking after their health.

“Whether it is through nutritional apps, video tutorials on managing long-term illnesses or more available knowledge on preventative health measures, patients now have many more ways that they can help manage their wellness and, ultimately, reduce the strain on Cayman’s medical resources,” he said.

Those interested in attending need to register at www.healthcareconference.ky. The registration page is not yet up on the website. Officials said it would be active “closer to the event.”