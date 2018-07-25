50 years ago: Truman Bodden prepares for Bar

In the July 25, 1968 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story, titled “Truman Prepares for English Bar” appeared:

“Mr. Truman Bodden, Associate of the Institute of Bankers, only son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Bodden, of George Town recently passed the Law of Real Property Contract and Tort. This completed Part 1 of the examinations for call to the English Bar.

“Truman Bodden, who is a member of the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple in England will sit for his final examinations later next year. After that, he will do post-final reading for six months in the Inns of Courts Law School. He will then proceed to Jamaica where he will spend some time acquainting himself with legal work in Chambers. He will then return to the Cayman Islands and enter the government service.”

Mr. Bodden went on to found the Truman Bodden and Company law firm in 1974 before serving in the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly as a Cabinet minister and later as Leader of Government Business.

The Truman Bodden Law School, which opened in 1982, is named after him.

In the same edition, this story titled “Assembly rescinds roads decision,” also appeared:

“Road building will now be given to private contractors. At the Assembly’s May sitting it favored road extensions by P.W.D. because the tenders submitted by contractors, far exceeded the estimate given to the government by the consulting engineers.

“However, a road contracting firm, Bahama Pavers, has submitted a tender which the government considers favourable. The cost quoted is reasonable and in addition the firm has guaranteed to maintain the roads until three years after construction.”