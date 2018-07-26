Movies at Camana Bay Cinema in August

I have to say, I love my movies, but when I saw the list for August, I was scratching my noggin a little. Very few of the titles looked familiar, and I wondered if August was where flicks without much future went to die.

Thankfully, the stars of these films are well-known, tried-and-true actors who usually bring the magic. For example, Mila Kunis and the wonderful Kate McKinnon lead the cast of “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and Melissa McCarthy is in “Happytime Murders,” a movie with an intriguing plot involving puppets.

The “Teen Titans Go!” animated film has got some very positive early buzz, and who won’t want to see “The Meg” starring Jason Statham, which isn’t so much about a girl called Meg as it is about a very large shark from prehistoric times?

Before you get to the August movies, however, make sure you see the latest “Mission: Impossible” and “Blindspotting,” at Camana Bay Cinema. Both have got excellent reviews from critics, with everyone raving about Tom Cruise’s turn in the former. There’s life in the old boy yet!

July 27

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the Apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew find themselves in a desperate race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

‘Blindspotting’

Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets.

Aug. 3

‘The Darkest Minds’

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are seen as a threat by the government and sent to detainment camps. Sixteen-year-old Ruby soon escapes from her captors and joins other runaways who are seeking a safe haven. Banded together and on the run, they soon combine their collective powers to fight the adults who tried to take away their future.

‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’

The Spy Who Dumped Me tells the story of Audrey and Morgan, two best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’

A villain’s maniacal plan for world domination sidetracks five teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom.

Aug. 10

‘The Meg’

A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, rescue diver Jonas Taylor must save the crew and the ocean itself from an unimaginable threat — a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

Aug. 17

‘Mile 22’

James Silva is an operative for the CIA’s most highly prized and least understood unit. As the enemy closes in, a top-secret tactical command team helps Silva retrieve and transport a valuable asset that holds life-threatening information.

‘Alpha’

While on his first hunt with his tribe’s most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone – he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, he learns to rely on it, and they become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives.

Aug. 24

‘The Happytime Murders’

In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives – one human and the other a puppet – must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show, “The Happytime Gang.”

Aug. 31

‘The Little Stranger’

During the long, hot summer of 1948, Dr. Faraday travels to Hundreds Hall, home to the Ayres family for more than two centuries. The Hall is now in decline, and its inhabitants – a mother, son and daughter – remain haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life. When Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own.

‘KIN’

Armed with a mysterious weapon, ex-convict Jimmy and his adopted teenage brother Eli go on the run from a vengeful criminal and a gang of otherworldly soldiers.