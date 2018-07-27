August concerts in South Florida

It seems that August is the month when the big guns head to Florida. Hitmakers like Britney Spears, Dave Matthews Band and the enigmatic Lauryn Hill will be on stage, along with Imagine Dragons, Janet Jackson and Kesha.
Counting Crows are also in town, but then they will be in Cayman for KAABOO in 2019, so does one go for a sneak preview, or does one wait? The fact that the band is touring with LIVE could tip the scales in favor of Florida.
A capella sensations Pentatonix will be proving that singing sans musical instruments or backing of any kind can be cool, while Shakira shakes her hips for the masses.
Comedy powerhouses Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer bring the laughs, and can we believe our ears? Evanescence has resurfaced?
Two of the biggest acts in August are Taylor Swift going head-to-head with none other than Jay-Z and Beyoncé. With this kind of lineup, as well as Panic! At The Disco, Miranda Lambert and Wiz Khalifa, you might as well rent a condo in the southernmost state so you don’t miss a single concert.
Britney Spears
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- July 28 and 29
- 8 p.m.
Dave Matthews Band
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- July 28
- 8 p.m.
Lauryn Hill
- Bayfront Park
- Miami, FL
- July 31
- 6 p.m.
Panic! At The Disco
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, FL
- July 31
- 7 p.m.
Counting Crows with LIVE
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- Aug. 1
- 6:30 p.m.
Kevin Hart
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- Aug. 3
- 7 p.m.
Miranda Lambert
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- Aug. 4
- 7 p.m.
Kesha and Macklemore
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- Aug. 4
- 7 p.m.
Janet Jackson
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- Aug. 5
- 8 p.m.
Pentatonix
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- Aug. 7
- 8 p.m.
Imagine Dragons
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- Aug. 9
- 7 p.m.
J. Cole
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- Aug. 9
- 7:30 p.m.
Shakira
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, FL
- Aug. 15
- 7:30 p.m.
Wiz Khalifa/Rae Sremmurd
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- Aug. 17
- 6 p.m.
Def Leppard/Journey
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, FL
- Aug. 17
- 7 p.m.
Shakira
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- Aug. 17
- 7:30 p.m.
John Michael Montgomery
- Seminole Casino
- Coconut Creek, FL
- Aug. 17
- 8 p.m.
Evanescence with Lindsey Stirling
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- Aug. 18
- 7 p.m.
Taylor Swift
- Hard Rock Stadium
- Miami, FL
- Aug. 18
- 7 p.m.
Shakira
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- Aug. 18
- 7:30 p.m.
Stars Align Tour
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- Aug. 25
- 7 p.m.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
- Hard Rock Stadium
- Miami, FL
- Aug. 31
- 7:30 p.m.
Amy Schumer
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- Aug. 31
- 8 p.m.