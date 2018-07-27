August concerts in South Florida

It seems that August is the month when the big guns head to Florida. Hitmakers like Britney Spears, Dave Matthews Band and the enigmatic Lauryn Hill will be on stage, along with Imagine Dragons, Janet Jackson and Kesha.

Counting Crows are also in town, but then they will be in Cayman for KAABOO in 2019, so does one go for a sneak preview, or does one wait? The fact that the band is touring with LIVE could tip the scales in favor of Florida.

A capella sensations Pentatonix will be proving that singing sans musical instruments or backing of any kind can be cool, while Shakira shakes her hips for the masses.

Comedy powerhouses Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer bring the laughs, and can we believe our ears? Evanescence has resurfaced?

Two of the biggest acts in August are Taylor Swift going head-to-head with none other than Jay-Z and Beyoncé. With this kind of lineup, as well as Panic! At The Disco, Miranda Lambert and Wiz Khalifa, you might as well rent a condo in the southernmost state so you don’t miss a single concert.

Get your tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

Britney Spears

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

July 28 and 29

8 p.m.

Dave Matthews Band

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

July 28

8 p.m.

Lauryn Hill

Bayfront Park

Miami, FL

July 31

6 p.m.

Panic! At The Disco

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

July 31

7 p.m.

Counting Crows with LIVE

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 1

6:30 p.m.

Kevin Hart

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 3

7 p.m.

Miranda Lambert

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 4

7 p.m.

Kesha and Macklemore

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Aug. 4

7 p.m.

Janet Jackson

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Aug. 5

8 p.m.

Pentatonix

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 7

8 p.m.

Imagine Dragons

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 9

7 p.m.

J. Cole

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Aug. 9

7:30 p.m.

Shakira

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

Aug. 15

7:30 p.m.

Wiz Khalifa/Rae Sremmurd

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 17

6 p.m.

Def Leppard/Journey

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

Aug. 17

7 p.m.

Shakira

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Aug. 17

7:30 p.m.

John Michael Montgomery

Seminole Casino

Coconut Creek, FL

Aug. 17

8 p.m.

Evanescence with Lindsey Stirling

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 18

7 p.m.

Taylor Swift

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, FL

Aug. 18

7 p.m.

Shakira

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Aug. 18

7:30 p.m.

Stars Align Tour

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 25

7 p.m.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, FL

Aug. 31

7:30 p.m.

Amy Schumer