Officers responded to a report of an aggravated burglary off Crewe Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Two suspects entered a home on Palm Dale and demanded money from the residents. One of the alleged burglars appeared to be carrying a gun. Both suspects had their faces covered.

One of the suspects has been described as short and slim, while the other was tall and large built. The tall man is the one who is alleged to have been carrying the gun. The two men threatened the residents and made off a with a quantity of cash, but none of the victims were injured.

The matter is currently under investigation by the police.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police at 949-4222.