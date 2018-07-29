Police and other emergency services responded just after 11:20 p.m. Thursday night to a report about a man who had been biking home from work when he was robbed by three men.

One of the assailants allegedly hid behind a container at a construction site on South Church Street near Thompson Way before emerging and hitting the victim on the back of his head.

The victim fell off his bike, and another man who was carrying a knife took a number of personal items and threatened to stab him. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

One suspect has been described as tall, clad in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and wearing a face covering. Another suspect was described as short, wearing a white marina and black shorts and also wearing a cover on his face. There was no description provided for the third suspect.

The incident is currently being investigated by police.

People with information can contact George Town CID at 949-4222, and they submit a tip anonymously directly to police at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.ky/home.