A driver plowed into the side of Da Fish Shack restaurant on North Church Street on Saturday night, and a spokesman for the restaurant said it caused “reasonably extensive” damage.

The crash occurred after 11 p.m.

There were no patrons inside the restaurant at the time and nobody was injured.

Another car crashed into the restaurant in April 2016, and last month, a car crashed into a building across the street from the restaurant. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay