Cayman athletes ready for home stretch of CAC Games

Cayman’s team is getting ready for the home stretch of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

At the halfway point of the games, the Cayman contingent had three sets of bronze medals – by the squash women’s team, women’s doubles and mixed doubles, respectively.

Cayman’s beach volleyball duo of Marissa Harrison and Ileann Powery played on Saturday. Before the match, Harrison and Powery said their strategy going forward was to remain focused and confident.

“I am just coming out here to improve my own game and play the best that I can play. If that gets me a medal then obviously I would be very happy about that,” Harrison said.

The duo fell to the Dominican Republic in preliminary round Pool A action.

Nathan Dack and Casey Santamaria, meanwhile, were victorious against the U.S. Virgin Islands Saturday in men’s beach volleyball play.

In athletics, Lacee Barnes, Cayman’s national shot put and discuss record holder, will participate in the shot put throw.

Eighteen-year-old Barnes says she is optimistic, despite having sustained a slight injury at the 2018 IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Finland earlier this month.

“Well, my goal is hopefully just to gain a new personal best. Since world juniors I am coming off a slight shoulder injury,” Barnes said.

On the track, Rasheeme Brown will compete in the men’s 110m hurdles, while Jeahvon Jackson will compete in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Alex Pascal is going to compete in the Javelin throw.

National Track and Field Coach Kenrick Williams says he hopes the CAC games will help the athletes achieve new personal records and serve as preparation for future competitions.

The athletic events were scheduled for Sunday.