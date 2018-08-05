Cayman closes CAC Games with three sets of bronze medals

After nearly three weeks of intense competition across five disciplines, Cayman’s run at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games came to an end last week, with three sets of bronze medals in the bag.

Cayman’s first set of bronze medals came from the squash courts in Cali, Colombia, when Eilidh Bridgeman and Jade Pitcairn tied for third place in the Women’s Doubles division.

The second set, which also came from the squash courts, was in the Mixed Doubles division, with the duo of Camron Stafford and Marlene West, who also tied for third.

The third and final set of medals came from the Women’s Team division, where Eilidh Bridgeman, Jade Pitcairn and Marlene West tied for third place.

In athletics, Rasheem Brown was Cayman’s first athlete on the track. He ran in the Men’s 100m dash and 110m hurdles. Brown did not advance to the finals. Next up on the track was Jeahvon Jackson, who competed on the 400m hurdles, Jackson did not advance either.

Cayman’s Lacee Barnes competed in the discus throw, where she finished 8th out of 12 competitors, with a toss of 46.25 meters.

Finally, in the javelin throw, Alex Pascal finished 8th out of 10 competitors after a throw of 73.21 meters, a season-best throw.

In beach volleyball, Cayman’s men’s and women’s teams battled it out with 22 teams in their respective divisions. The men’s team of Casey Santamaria and Nathan Dack won their first match but failed to advance out of the pool stages. They went on to lose the remainder of their games and finished 20th.

The women’s team saw slightly better results. Marissa Harrison and Ileann Powery lost their first two qualifier matches but went on to win two out of three placement matches to finish 13th overall.

In gymnastics, Cayman’s Raegan Rutty executed a nearly flawless performance on the Women’s Uneven Bars and was rewarded with a score of 7.750. Although she was slated to participate in four additional events, an injury received days before she arrived in Colombia precluded her from competing.

In sailing, tempestuous conditions continued to plague Cayman’s competitors, many of whom were participating in their various divisions for the first time and against several world title holders. In the Women’s Single Handed Laser division, Allena Rankine finished 10th out of 11 sailors, while Shane McDermot and Jesse Jackson finished 10th and 12th, respectively, in the Men’s Single Handed Laser. In the Open Hobie 16 division, Alun Davies and Florence Allan finished 8th out of nine teams.

“In the end, we are returning home in great spirits having medaled multiple times in squash,” said Chef de Mission Dion Brandon. “The entire Cayman delegation of athletes and officials have done exceptionally well and has represented their county with great pride and patriotism. Overall, it was a good experience.”