Volleyball, track athletes face tough competition in Colombia

Cayman’s men’s beach volleyball team hit the sand for the first time during the Central American and Caribbean Games Saturday in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Cayman’s Nathan Dack and Casey Santamaria established an early lead in the first set and clenched a winning final score of 21-13.

During the second set, the men returned with the same level of intensity and won the game 21-12 to claim the match against the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The men’s team was not able to maintain their momentum, however, and did not advance.

During the second and third matches, Dack and Santamaria fell to Mexico (3-21 and 9-21), and to Curacao (17-21 and 14-21).

The women’s team got off to a rough start, with Ileann Powery and Marissa Harrison losing their first set against the Dominican Republic, 16-21. They won the second set, 21-16, and then lost the third set by two points, ending the game 13-15.

Powery and Harrison then faced Colombia on Sunday, losing to the host team 11-21 and 13-21, which meant the Cayman ladies also did not advance.

Both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams were scheduled to play for their overall placings on Monday.

Track and field

In track, Cayman’s Rasheem Brown finished 8th in the 100m men’s sprint with a time of 10.89 seconds. He did not advance to the semifinals.

Jeahvon Jackson also finished 8th in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 56.60 seconds. He did not advance to the finals.

Brown was scheduled to compete again Monday in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Athletes still to compete are Lacee Barnes and Alex Pascal. Barnes will compete in the women’s shot put event on Wednesday. On Thursday, Pascal will participate in the men’s javelin throw.

The games finish Friday.