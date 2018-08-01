Cayman’s women’s beach volleyball team records their first win at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Columbia.

Playing at Puerto de Oro, Cayman’s Marissa Harrison and Ileann Powery engaged in a hard-fought battle with their St. Lucian opponents. Harrison and Powery were able to secure the first set 21-17 and went on to claim the second set 21-19, to win the match.

The men’s team were not as fortunate. Casey Santamaria and Nathan Dack fell to the Barbados team 15-21 in the first and seconds sets. Neither team made it to the semifinals, but they will continue to play for overall placements.

Track

On the track, Cayman’s Rasheem Brown buckled down in the blocks for his final event, the Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles. Running in lane three, Brown finished 5th out of 6 racers, with a time of 14.97 seconds. He did not advance to the finals and ended his run at the games.

On Thursday Alex Pascal will take to the field for the Javelin Throw.

Cayman has won three sets of bronze medals so far, which all came from the squash competitions.