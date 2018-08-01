Breast-feeding group honored

To mark the annual World Breast-feeding Week, Aug. 1-7, the Health Services Authority and the Public Health Department held a luncheon in honor of one of breast-feeding’s greatest local supporters, the Cayman Islands Breast-feeding Support Group.

“In addition to raising awareness of the importance and benefits of breast-feeding, we wanted to recognize the individuals who collaborate with us to do so each year – the Cayman Islands Breast-feeding Support Group,” said HSA dietician Simone Sheehan.

“Each member of this group is a volunteer who is knowledgeable in breast-feeding, and many are lactation consultants. This group makes itself readily available in every district to mothers who need guidance and support, whether through a breast-feeding lesson or the rental or purchase of breast-feeding equipment,” Ms. Sheehan added.

To recognize the group’s efforts, the HSA and Public Health treated the volunteers to lunch at Casanova Ristorante where they were presented with certificates of appreciation for their many years of support to the practice of breast-feeding.

Volunteer Abigail Parchment said: “When we offer support to breast-feeding families, we do so because we know how beneficial breast-feeding is, and we have a passion for growing the practice in Cayman. Knowing that our efforts are meaningful fuels that drive to continue to give where we can.”

The theme of this year’s World Breast-feeding Week is “Breast-feeding: Foundation for Life” – a recognition of the importance of breast-feeding to a baby’s future.

For more information on breast-feeding, contact Ms. Sheehan at 244-2655 or [email protected], or the Cayman Islands Breast-feeding Support Group at [email protected]