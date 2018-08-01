The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has reported another string of robberies and assaults within the past week, the latest occurring at a George Town gas station early Wednesday morning.

Police said a man wearing black broke through a glass door at the Esso station on North Church Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect entered the gas station holding what appeared to be a firearm and took a cash register before running away. No shots were fired and no one was hurt. Police confirmed Esso employees were inside the store when the robbery occurred.

The incident is the third robbery or attempted robbery to happen since last Thursday.

Meanwhile, police were investigating an assault Tuesday evening in the eastern districts where a man was reportedly stabbed by a bicycle rider.

Officers said a man was standing outside a home on Sea View Road in East End when another man he knew rode up on a bicycle and stabbed him. The suspect has not been found.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two other incidents reported Thursday and Saturday also involved assaults and robberies or attempted robberies.

The attempted robbery occurred early Saturday on Portland Road near North Sound Road when a man was jumped and struck in the head by two robbery suspects. The victim told police he was threatened with a knife, but that he managed to escape the scene before the suspects took anything.

The victim was found by police knocking on the door of a nearby residence trying to get help. No arrests were immediately reported.

The Saturday morning attack occurred just more than 48 hours after a robbery on South Church Street, George Town where a man riding a bicycle home was robbed by three suspects.

Police said the robbers hid behind a construction container on South Church Street near Thompson Way and struck the victim on the back of the head, causing him to fall off his bike.

One of the robbery suspects, threatened the man riding the bike with a knife and took a number of personal items from the victim, police said.