Rotary Club buys breast-feeding pod for airport

The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman has purchased a Mamava privacy suite to allow nursing mothers to breast-feed in private at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

The Mamava suite is a self-contained, mobile pod with comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy. The pod is meant for individual use, but can fit more than one person, as well as mothers with babies and other children in tow.

Rotary Club member Chris Bailey said the pod will be installed at the airport departure lounge once construction there is finalized.

The Rotary Club made the announcement in conjunction with World Breast-feeding Week.

“World Breast-feeding Week is from Aug. 1-7, and we could not think of a better way to celebrate this than by announcing the support this suite will give to mothers,” the organization stated.

The Rotary Club also said it is looking for sponsors to keep the Mamava pod in good condition over the coming years.