The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman and the Cooperative for Education inaugurated a new educational center in Antigua, Guatemala, on Feb. 10.

The facility comes as part of the Guatemala Literacy Project, a textbook program that serves 193 schools in 14 of Guatemala’s departments.

Past Rotary presidents Chris Johnson and Derek Haines joined in celebrating the new center with CoEd, a nonprofit based in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, and Guatemala City that provides educational resources to Mayan schoolchildren.

More than 25 Rotary members, eight past presidents and the current president have participated in the project for the past 10 years. The Cayman organization over the years has funded sports equipment, computers, books and a toilet.