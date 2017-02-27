Cayman’s biggest one-day agriculture event takes place on Ash Wednesday, March 1, at the Agricultural Grounds in Lower Valley.

The day is designed to provide fun for all ages and to display the very best in agricultural and rural life.

The show attracts thousands of people from all over the islands, including from the Sister Islands. It’s touted as the place to see and purchase the “best of the best” in agriculture products, livestock, arts and crafts, plants and food.

Now in its 50th year, the show is hosted by the Cayman Islands Agriculture Society, the Agriculture Department and farmers.

This year, the Miss Farm Queen and gospel show will be major attractions. A raffle will be held, featuring a $20,000 prize, as well as other prizes, including an appliance package, an iPhone, a Samsung tablet, airline tickets and dinner and resort packages.

Other favorites include a baby pageant, and vegetable, wood-carving and cooking competitions, livestock and heritage displays, a rodeo and a children’s play area. There will also be martial arts displays, a fashion show, folk singers, the Swanky Kitchen Band and Rosco the mechanical bull.

With more and more people growing their own vegetables and produce, there is sure to be a large number of entries this year for the best and biggest farm crop, and farm animals will be entered in a variety of competitions to win trophies and awards.

Food and drink is abundant in all corners of the showground, from freshly pressed cane juice to vegetable and fruit smoothies.

The first Agriculture Show was held in February 1967, when some 2,500 attended at the Grammar School Grounds on Ash Wednesday.

According to Charles Lindberg Eden, lifetime member of the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society, the first Agriculture Show came about thanks to the efforts of Ulric McNamee from Jamaica and a small group of Caymanians.

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Raffle tickets are $25 and include general admission to the show. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.