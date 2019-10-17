The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac hosted a family fun day on Saturday, 12 Oct. at Scott’s Dock.

Featuring a ‘101 Dalmatians’-themed bouncy castle, frisbee and ball games, and hotly contested three-legged races, among a host of other activities, the local community spent the afternoon catching up with neighbours and friends and enjoying the festivities.

Many of the Brac’s younger residents tried their hand at the various competitions hosted by Rotary members.

Past president Lauriese Ashman said this was the first time the Rotary Club of Cayman Brac had hosted the event, the aim of which was to provide a “time of fellowship” between Rotarians and the community; to let children and parents have a fun day out; and to also raise funds.