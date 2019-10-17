CIMPA announces marketing scholarship

At the 2019 Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association conference, the organisation announced Maia Thompson as the inaugural recipient of its $5,000 scholarship.

The scholarship is intended to support local students with an interest in marketing or a related field.

“CIMPA is proud to support Maia’s educational goals,” CIMPA chair Catherine Healy said. “Every industry benefits from skilled marketers, communicators and creative professionals and it is vital that we help cultivate the next generation of industry leaders.”

A recent graduate of Cayman International School, Thompson is pursuing a degree in communications at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The 2020 CIMPA scholarship application period will open next year in May.

At the same event, Cayman Enterprise City introduced Roshane McField as a recent participant in its ‘Summer in the City’ internship programme.