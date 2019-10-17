Vistra makes management appointments

Global trust, corporate services and fund administration provider Vistra has named William Douglas as chief commercial officer and Derek Kemp as regional managing director for the UK, Ireland, Channel Islands and the Middle East.

Douglas is responsible for the commercial management and development of Vistra’s business globally.

He joins Vistra from JLL, where he was chief marketing officer. Prior to joining JLL, he held global and regional commercial, marketing and operations leadership roles at Samsung Electronics and Blackberry in London, New York and Toronto.

As regional managing director, Kemp will be supporting the broader growth ambitions of the company globally, Vistra said in a press release. He has held a range of international senior management roles in his more than 30 years in the technology consulting industry, most recently with Capgemini.

With more than 600 employees across 10 offices, the UK, Ireland, Channel Islands and Middle East combined accounts for about 20% of Vistra’s global business.