Two Caymanian lawyers called to the Bar

Veta Rockett and Tara Thompson completed their articles of clerkship with Maples and Calder in September and were admitted as attorneys-at-law in the Cayman Islands by Justice Robert McMillan.

After a career as Cayman’s first female qualified commercial airline pilot, Rockett joined Maples in 1994. She started as a corporate administrator before being promoted to a paralegal in 2002 and eventually transitioning to an articled clerk in 2018.

A legal scholarship recipient, she completed her bachelor of law degree at the University of Liverpool in 2016 and her professional practice course at the Truman Bodden Law School in 2017. Rockett will be joining the group’s funds and investment management team as an associate.

Thompson also graduated from the University of Liverpool where she received a bachelor of law degree in 2016 and completed her professional practice course at TBLS in 2017. She first joined the firm as a legal secretary in 2016 and became an articled clerk in 2017.

During her articles of clerkship, Thompson assisted partners with the drafting of two memoranda for anti-money laundering reinsurance business and foundation companies, and economic substance. She also assisted with the ballot registration for the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association Election of Council at the 2019 annual general meeting.

Thompson will also be practising in the firm’s funds and investment management team, headed globally by Maples partner Jon Fowler.

“We congratulate Veta and Tara and welcome them to the team,” said Fowler. “We look forward to continuing to work together and provide the support and resources for them to excel as their careers progress.”