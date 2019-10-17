Rebrand for Bodden & Bodden

Local law firm Bodden & Bodden Attorneys-at-Law and Bodden Corporate Services Ltd. have rebranded as Boddens following their acquisition earlier this year.

Cayman Islands attorney Dale Crowley, a retired Maples and Calder partner and former president of the Caymanian Bar Association, took over ownership of the sister firms in what the companies called “a friendly acquisition”.

Bodden & Bodden founders Sherri Bodden and Lynn Bodden, along with former managing director of Bodden Corporate Services, Norman Bodden, will continue as consultants with Crowley at the helm.

“It has been my honour and privilege to take the reins and I’m deeply grateful to Sherri, Lynn and Mr. Norman,” said Crowley in a press release. “It was very important to me that they stay on in a consultancy capacity. These firms have succeeded thanks to their service excellence and personal approach to caring for client interests. Ensuring continuity and uninterrupted service to all our clients was a critical part of our agreement,” he added.

The company said in the release that during the past months, Crowley had integrated himself into all aspects of the business and made it a priority to retain the talent and core services of both firms.

A culture of “keeping it local” and a focus on core practice areas were behind much of the success of the firm, Crowley said. “They could have grown the firm to compete in other jurisdictions or expanded their services to take a bigger slice of the pie. Instead, they made it their mission to become true experts on all aspects of Cayman Islands law, business and commerce.”

To achieve a more apparent connection between the two firms, especially for new and prospective clients, Crowley decided to rebrand the companies under a single name.

“Boddens was an obvious choice given the firms’ shared history and their legacies,” he said. “Essentially, we operate as one big family. Not only do we share office space and equipment, we also share many clients, offering them a one-stop shop for their legal and corporate administration needs.