The driver of a white BMW led police on a high-speed chase through Prospect and George Town Friday night, before he was eventually caught and arrested for drug-related offenses.

Police said they received information around 9 p.m. about a man in a parking lot on Smith Road in George Town acting suspiciously. When officers arrived, the man drove out of the parking lot and refused to stop for the police who signaled with their lights and sirens.

“On assessing that it was safe to do so, police followed the man who drove towards the Prospect area,” police said in a statement, adding that “all the while, lights and sirens were used.”

The police helicopter also joined in the chase, tracking the car as it sped toward Prospect and then turned back to the George Town area.

The officers giving chase observed the driver throwing items from the car, police said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the Smith Road area, according to police, where he was arrested and his vehicle seized.

When police later searched the man’s home, they found a quantity of ganja and drug paraphernalia.

Police said there were no injuries or damages as a result of the chase.