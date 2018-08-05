A case involving a burglary of a downtown office where Cayman’s first governor kept his war medals came before the Grand Court Thursday, when Mitchum Kenjo Wood admitted committing the offense.

Mr. Wood, 29, replied “Guilty” when the charge was put to him: That on Sept. 14, 2017, he entered as a trespasser the offices of Amanda Roberts in Cayside Galleries with intent to steal and did steal specified items.

They included a number of medals and awards; an antique diamond ring valued at US$30,000; a diamond brooch valued at US$5,000; a diamond silver bracelet; a pearl necklace; miscellaneous antique jewelry; miscellaneous commemorative coins; a coffee machine, a microwave and a Foster’s Food Fair gift card.

No other details were given in court and the charge itself did not name the owner or owners of the stolen property. No mention was made as to whether any of the items had been recovered.

The date and location of the crime, together with the name of the complainant, matched information carried in the Cayman Compass the week after the incident. The story included an appeal for the return of the medals to their rightful owner, Athelstan Charles Long. He served as Cayman’s last administrator (1968-71) and first governor (1971-72).

Ms. Roberts noted that Mr. Long was a veteran of World War II and they were neighbors after he returned to reside in Grand Cayman.

Mr. Long’s son Charles said the stolen medals included the former governor’s prized Burma Star and the award of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George.

In court, after Mr. Wood’s guilty plea, defense attorney Crister Brady asked Justice Francis Belle to order a social inquiry report before sentencing.

Crown counsel Greg Walcolm confirmed that he was seeking a victim impact report.

The judge indicated he would order both. He then set the matter to return for sentencing at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27. He extended the defendant’s bail until then.