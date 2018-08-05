All of the 13 asylum-seeking Cubans housed at the Immigration Detention Centre had been released as of Friday, according to a volunteer who works with the migrants.

The migrants are living in the Cayman community while their applications for asylum are processed.

The releases come after the Department of Immigration announced last month that it is “reviewing alternatives” to keeping them at the Immigration Detention Centre.

The department stated earlier that, given the delays in finalizing the detainees’ immigration status – five men in the center had been detained for more than two years, and six others had been detained for more than one year – the acting chief immigration officer has “agreed to review the continued detention of the migrants.”

After the announcement, three migrants were released on July 13, and another two were let out about 10 days later.

The remaining Cubans were released throughout last week. After the final four were processed from the Immigration Detention Centre, they posted a video online thanking the Cayman government and other supporters here and in Cuba.

Government has stated that immigration officials reviewed any potential risks to the community before releasing the migrants, who have curfews and other conditions attached to their release.

Government did not respond to Compass inquiries before this article’s press deadline.