Airport loop road closure

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority advised that a lane of the loop road by the Owen Roberts International Airport will close Monday, Aug. 6, for three weeks as construction work continues on the airport expansion.

Part of the left-hand lane immediately in front of the airport will be closed, in part, because workers will be installing the foundations of the new taxi rank canopy, according to the Airports Authority.

The renovation work at the airport is part of an ongoing expansion project that began in October 2015. Once complete, the new airport is expected to be able to handle 2.5 million passengers per year, more than double the 1.2 million that currently use the facility annually.