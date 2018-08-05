School supply drive in full swing

The first day of school is coming up soon, and Caribbean Alliance Insurance wants to make sure all kids are equipped for school. On Saturday, a big yellow bus was parked behind the Galleria plaza while volunteers sought support from passing motorists.

Each year the company organizes a campaign with the goal of filling a school bus with donations, such as backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pens, pencils and lunch kits.

The “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive helps to gather items for children in need. The drive will continue through Aug. 18.

The organizations that will receive this year’s donations are the Department of Children and Family Services, the Needs Assessment Unit, the Crisis Centre, the Frances Bodden Girls Home and the Bonaventure Boys Home.