‘Stuff the Bus’ drive equips students for school

The three-week-long “Stuff the Bus” drive collected 12,384 items of school supplies for students returning to classrooms after the summer break, according to organizers.

The drive, which involved a big yellow bus arriving at various locations in Grand Cayman where members of the public were encouraged to donate the supplies, was organized by Caribbean Alliance and Hurley’s Media, with the support of Whittaker’s Transportation. The thousands of donated supplies have been distributed to children in need across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

“This campaign started out with the goal of helping a handful of students and each year the event gets bigger and bigger all because of the outpouring of support that the Cayman community provides,” said Aleisha Lalor, Caribbean Alliance Insurance Branch manager.

“School supplies may be a just a small piece of what children need to get an education, but it is important to us and our partners that we do everything we can to help kids in need across the Cayman Islands succeed,” she added.

The following organizations are recipients of this year’s donations – the Education Department in Cayman Brac, the Department of Children and Family Services, the Family Resource Centre, the Crisis Centre, Bonaventure Boys Home and the Frances Bodden Girls Home.

This is the fourth year that Caribbean Alliance Insurance has hosted the annual donation drive, but it is the first time that organizers were able to support kids in Cayman Brac as well.

Ms. Lalor said several private organizations hosted internal supply drives on behalf of the cause. Any group, business or organization interested in next year’s event can contact Caribbean Alliance Insurance at 949-9744.