The parent company of the Cayman Compass is in talks to acquire parts of Hurley’s Media Ltd., according to a statement from Compass Media publisher Kathleen Capetta.

The acquisition includes Hurley’s Media’s four radio stations, Z99, Rooster FM, Irie FM and Bob FM.

“The negotiations are at an advanced stage but remain subject to approval by OfReg,” according to the statement.

Compass Media is owned by local lawyer James Bergstrom.

“(Compass Media) has recently undergone a major transformation into a modern, multi-media company that includes the weekly Cayman Compass newspaper and its website caymancompass.com. There are also regular live-streamed programmes, including The Resh Hour current affairs talk show, and roundtable debates aired through the Compass social media channels,” the release said.

Hurley’s Media was formed in 2015 and originally included Z99 and Rooster FM, in addition to now-defunct television station Cayman 27, before acquiring and rebranding two other radio stations, Vibe 98.9 FM and Spin 94.9 FM.