NWS monitoring tropical wave

Cayman’s National Weather Service forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave east of Cayman that is expected to strengthen to a tropical depression later this week.

The system was located 850 miles southeast of the Cayman Islands as of 7am Thursday and was heading west at six to 12 miles per hour.

The US-based National Hurricane Center says the system has an 80% chance of development over the next two days and a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

“Any impacts on the Cayman Islands will be highly dependent on development of the system,” the National Weather Service said in an email. “Too early to speculate on specific local weather impacts and, with this in mind, residents are encouraged to monitor the progress of this system.”

The tropical wave continues to produce large areas of showers and thunderstorms and is expected to bring heavy rainfall with possible flash flooding to portions of Hispaniola over the day or two.

“Satellite imagery indicates that the disturbance is gradually becoming better organized, and a tropical depression will likely form within the next couple of days as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea,” the NHC said in its 7am update.