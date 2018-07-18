Back-to-School supply drive returns

Caribbean Alliance Insurance’s annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive, that helps to gather school supplies for children in need, will return on Aug. 1.

Each year the campaign sets a goal to fill a yellow school bus with donations such as backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pens, pencils, lunch kits etc. Last year’s initiative secured 14,490 school supply items, which were presented to the Department of Children and Family Services, the Needs Assessment Unit, the Crisis Centre, the Family Resource Centre and the Special Needs Foundation for distribution to families with children needing assistance.

This year’s donation drive will run between Aug. 1 and Aug. 18, and will be accepting donated supplies for children between the ages of six and 16. For primary school children, the campaign seeks donations of pencil boxes, crayons, colored pencils, highlighters, washable markers, no. 2 pencils, ballpoint pens, pencil sharpeners, erasers, glue sticks, rulers, blunt-tipped scissors, plastic folders, wide-ruled notebooks or pads, three-ring binders, index cards, backpacks and lunch boxes or bags.

For middle school and high school students, the campaign collects blue or black ballpoint pens, highlighters, permanent markers, three-ring binders, three-hole punches, loose-leaf paper or spiral notebooks, graph paper, subject dividers, index cards, plastic folders, post-its, white-out, rulers, scissors, graphing calculators, personal organizers/calendars and backpacks.

The organizations that will receive this year’s donations are the Department of Children and Family Services, the Needs Assessment Unit, the Crisis Centre, the Frances Bodden Girls Home and the Bonaventure Boys Home.

Donated supplies can be dropped off at donation boxes located at Caribbean Alliance Office at 203 Alissta Towers, Cost-U-Less or Hurley’s Media in Camana Bay, or can be handed directly to event organizers and charity group representatives that will be hosting live drive events at various locations on the island on Aug. 4, 11 and 18.