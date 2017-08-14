Two young donors help ‘Stuff The Bus’ with school supplies for children in need. The campaign, coordinated by Caribbean Alliance Insurance Company, is collecting the supplies for children ages 6-16 through Saturday, Aug. 19.

The supplies will be given to the Department of Children and Family Services, the Needs Assessment Unit, the Crisis Centre, the Family Resource Centre and the Special Needs Foundation for distribution. Items can be dropped in boxes at Cost-U-Less, Hurley’s Media Group office in Camana Bay and the Caribbean Alliance office at 203 Alissta Towers.

For more information, visit the StuffTheBusCayman Facebook page or call Caribbean Alliance on 949-9744.