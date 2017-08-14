Two-vehicle collision at traffic light

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest following a two-car crash at the traffic light at Eastern Avenue early Sunday morning.

The collision between a Kia Sportage SUV and an Audi A4 car occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at the junction with Godfrey Nixon Way, police said.

“During enquires at the scene, police had reasonable suspicion to arrest the driver of the Kia Sportage, a 35 year-old man of George Town, for driving under the influence of alcohol and subsequently for resisting arrest,” according to the police statement.

Both vehicles sustained major damage in the collision.