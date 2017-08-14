Three-car crash sends two people to hospital

Three vehicles collided late Sunday in George Town, causing one to flip over and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on West Bay Road near the intersection with Lawrence Boulevard at the southern end of the Seven Mile Beach corridor.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, a white Toyota collided with the back of a Dodge truck and then careered into a front door of a Kia.

The truck flipped over into the middle of the road after it was struck, police said.

Two people were taken to hospital with what were described as minor injuries from the wreck. Police closed the busy section of road for about three hours Sunday night while the crash scene was cleared.