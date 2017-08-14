Randon Odell Davis was remanded in custody Monday after appearing in Summary Court on charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident on Friday, Aug. 11, in the Watler’s Road area of George Town.

Davis, 19, is charged with attempting to cause the death of a named individual by an unlawful act with malice aforethought – specifically, by striking him in the head and back with a machete.

The wounding charge relates to the same victim and the same location, but alleges that Davis inflicted grievous bodily harm unlawfully and maliciously.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes applied for bail. Crown counsel Greg Walcolm objected. Magistrate Philippa McFarlane withheld bail because of the nature and seriousness of the charges.

The matter was transmitted to Grand Court, where Davis is scheduled to appear on Friday, Aug. 25.

A press release from police indicated that the victim was still in hospital on Monday in stable condition. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the Watler’s Road address by 911 just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Davis, a resident of North Side, left the scene before police arrived. However, the release stated, he was later spoken to by officers and decided to turn himself over to police.