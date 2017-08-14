Members of the West Bay community joined police officers Wednesday in a cleanup of the King Road area, where they removed old, abandoned vehicles and demolished derelict buildings.

According to a press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the initiative grew out of consultations between the Neighbourhood Policing Department and community members about how to beautify the neighborhood and prevent crime.

“This is a project that has been in the making for over a year, to gather the resources and support of the residents and businesses,” said PC Eugene Myles, the police officer assigned to the district of West Bay, “and everyone is quite excited that it has finally become a reality.”

An excavator and dump truck provided by a local business owner were used to demolish old buildings and remove debris, with the consent of the property owner. Residents contributed to the fuel costs for the machinery, police said in a statement.

The area commander for West Bay Police, Inspector Lloyd Marriott, said, “We welcome this level of partnership and collaboration between the citizenry and the police to address issues that are of major concern to the community, and encourage others with similar issues to form an alliance with the police to make the community an attractive place for us and our children to live and grow.”

The cleanup initiative continues in other areas of West Bay.