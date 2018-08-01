‘Entourage’ star Adrian Grenier to headline green conference

Former “Entourage” actor Adrian Grenier will be the keynote speaker at the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference, Sept. 13-14 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort.

An actor, producer and director, Mr. Grenier is also a U.N. Environmental Goodwill Ambassador and has been active in campaigning to reduce the use of single-use plastics, particularly those that find their way into the world’s oceans.

The conference will also feature talks by Seychelles Ambassador to the United Nations Ronald Jumeau and Kedrick Pickering, deputy premier and minister for Natural Resources and Labour, British Virgin Islands.

The conference is geared toward promoting greener living in the Cayman Islands by reducing the country’s carbon footprint.

Mr. Grenier is best known for his role as Vincent Chase in the “Entourage” television series and the 2015 movie of the same name. He has also appeared in such films as “The Devil Wears Prada” and this year’s “Affairs of State.”

His environmental efforts include helping to launch U.N. Environment’s Clean Seas campaign to end marine plastic pollution, supporting the U.N.’s Wild for Life campaign to preserve sawfish and starting his own advocacy group, the Lonely Whale Foundation, which promotes empathy for sea life.

Tickets and information on the conference are available at www.cteccayman.com.