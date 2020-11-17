Conference to focus on Cayman’s clean energy future

How Cayman can achieve its clean energy targets, boost the economy and create sustainability post-COVID will be some of the themes at the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC) on Thursday, 19 Nov.

The virtual event features 20 international speakers, including from the US, the UK, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Bermuda. From Cayman, Governor Martyn Roper and Joseph Hew, minister of commerce, planning and infrastructure, will be among those speaking.

Christopher Burgess, director of projects for the Islands Energy Program at the Rocky Mountain Institute-Carbon War Room, will start the event with a presentation on distributed energy generation.

This will be followed by a panel discussion with Bruce Levy, president and chief executive officer of BMR in North America; James Whittaker, president of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association; and Jeane Nikolai, director of Energy Bermuda.

A second panel on building a green economy in a post-COVID world will be moderated by David Gumbs from the Rocky Mountain Institute-Carbon War Room, and features, among others, panelists Gina Ebanks-Petrie, director of the Cayman Islands Department of Environment; Andre Ebanks, representative of Cayman Islands Government Office UK & Europe; and Wil Pineau, CEO of the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce.

In the afternoon, guest speaker James Ellsmoor from UK-based Island Innovations will give a presentation on building a clean and sustainable Cayman in a post-COVID world, followed by a discussion moderated by senior environmental journalist Daphne Ewing-Chow.

The agenda for CTEC 2020 will also focus on the role of the regulator in promoting change in the energy sector. A regional showcase on driving clean energy growth will show policy success stories from the around the Caribbean.

Moderated by Racquel Moses, CEO of the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator in Trinidad and Tobago, panellists will include Allison Jean, CEO of the National Utilities Regulatory Commission in St. Lucia; Fitzroy Vidal, principal director for energy in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology in Jamaica; Lorraine Akiba, CEO of LHA Ventures in Hawaii; and Malike Cummings, CEO of OfReg in the Cayman Islands.

Whittaker, of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association, said of the conference: “With only days to go until CTEC 2020 we can’t wait to take to the stage. With twenty world-class speakers from all over the globe, it’s set to be a transformational event with speeches and panel discussions aiming to pave the way forward for the renewable energy market in the Caribbean, post-COVID. With the insight and experience of the Caribbean’s leaders in clean energy all in one place, we hope that the event will stimulate investment, innovation and development.”

A full agenda and speaker list is now live on the website at www.ctec.energy/agenda. Ticket packages are available to purchase at http://ctec.energy/register.